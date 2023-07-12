> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Ricciardo at Toro Rosso

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 12th July, 2023 - 5:58pm

Following news that Daniel Ricciardo will rejoin the F1 grid with Scuderia AlphaTauri, take a look back on his last stint with the team.

Ricciardo raced for Toro Rosso, as the operation was then known, in 2012 and 2013 before earning a promotion to Red Bull Racing alongside Sebastian Vettel.

A decade on, the Australian is back, stepping in to replace Nyck de Vries after 10 races.

Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Brazilian Grand Prix - Race Day - Sao Paulo, Brazil
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Brazilian Grand Prix - Practice Day - Sao Paulo, Brazil
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Singapore Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Singapore, Singapore
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Italian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Monza, Italy
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Canadian Grand Prix - Race Day - Montreal, Canada
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Canadian Grand Prix - Race Day - Montreal, Canada
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Spanish Grand Prix - Practice Day - Barcelona, Spain
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Bahrain Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Sakhir, Bahrain
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying Day - Melbourne, Australia
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Thursday - Melbourne, Australia
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test Three - Day 2 - Barcelona, Spain
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Brazilian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Sao Paulo, Brazil
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Belgian Grand Prix - Race Day - Spa Francorchamps, Belgium
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - German Grand Prix - Race Day - Hockenheim, Germany
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - British Grand Prix - Practice Day - Silverstone, England
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Australian Grand Prix- Saturday - Melbourne, Australia
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Barcelona F1 Test - Day 1 - Barcelona, Spain
Toro Rosso STR7 Launch
Formula 1 Grand Prix, Malaysia, Friday Practice
Formula 1 Grand Prix, Australia, Wednesday
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR6 Launch

