PHOTOS: Ricciardo at Toro Rosso

Following news that Daniel Ricciardo will rejoin the F1 grid with Scuderia AlphaTauri, take a look back on his last stint with the team.

Ricciardo raced for Toro Rosso, as the operation was then known, in 2012 and 2013 before earning a promotion to Red Bull Racing alongside Sebastian Vettel.

A decade on, the Australian is back, stepping in to replace Nyck de Vries after 10 races.