AFL chief appointed Australian Grand Prix CEO

Travis Auld will be named CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, succeeding Andrew Westacott in the job.

Expected to be confirmed on Thursday, Auld will take over the reins of the Formula 1 and MotoGP events.

Auld is set to step down as chief financial officer from the AFL early next month before taking up his new role on August 14.

He brings with him more than two decades of experience in football, where he played a vital role in the league continuing during COVID.

Auld was overlooked for the CEO role with the AFL in favour of Andrew Dillon when Gillon McLachlan resigned from the post.

He took on his current role in 2014, having previously held CEO positions at the Gold Coast Suns and Essendon.

His appointment comes as the Grand Prix Corporation undergoes a broader change, with chairman Paul Little not continuing the role beyond November.

“In response to numerous queries over the last few days, I would make the following comments regarding my position as the Chair of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC),” Little said in a statement.

“I am immensely proud of my time as chair of AGPC, and everything we have achieved.

“With a new CEO and the changing of board appointments, the organisation is now clearly in a time of transition.

“My term comes to an end in September and I will not be reappointed.

“I wish everyone at AGPC every success for the future in continuing to run the best global events for F1 and MotoGP.”

The Victoria state government will appoint a replacement for Little, with former minister Martin Pakula touted as a potential candidate.

Westacott, who became CEO in 2011, left the position at the end of June, with Dale Nardella acting in the position in the interim.

Auld’s first event in charge will be the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on October 20-22, with the Formula 1 to return to Melbourne on March 22-24 next year.