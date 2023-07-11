VODCAST: Piastri and Norris do McLaren proud

A breakthrough podium for McLaren, a career-best finish for Oscar Piastri, and Hollywood heads to Silverstone, Episode 2 of the Pit Talk podcast looks back on the British Grand Prix.

Fox Sports’ Michael Lamonato joins Speedcafe’s F1 team of Mat Coch and Ian Parkes to recap the weekend, paying special attention to McLaren and Piastri.

Watch the latest episode below, while the audio-only versions is available on Spotify.