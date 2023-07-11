Supercars confident of Newcastle, NZ returns

Supercars is confident of a renewal of the Newcastle 500 and a return to New Zealand next year.

Both are lynchpins for the 2024 Supercars calendar, with Newcastle scheduled as the marquee-season opener next March.

Neither is locked in as Supercars negotiates with New South Wales and NZ authorities.

The sport’s point man on Newcastle and NZ is Tim Watsford, in charge of government relations.

He is optimistic about a multi-year renewal of the Newcastle 500, which is subject to local council approval.

“We’re hopeful of an answer this month,” Watsford told Speedcafe and the Parked Up Plus podcast.

“I think NSW sees the benefit of what it brings to that region. The event is a shot in the arm for the Newcastle region.”

Watsford is hopeful the new NSW government will embrace the Newcastle 500 as a major regional event.

“They’re assessing everything – and rightly so,” he said.

“They’re going through that process in detail. I appreciate all that, but hopefully, later this month, we’ll get the nod to keep going.”

The Newcastle 500 is a critical marquee street race event to open the Repco Supercars championship.

Without it, the 2024 series will be forced into a lacklustre start at a permanent circuit.

An event on the other side of the Tasman is also considered important.

Early last month, Watsford led a Supercars delegation to Taupo International Motorsport Park, gaining local and regional government support as well as national backing.

Taupo track owner Tony Quinn declared his track is odds-on favourite to host Supercars’ return to NZ, but Watsford is more circumspect despite being positive about local, regional and national negotiations.

“Were working really, really well with the federal [national] government,” he remarked.

“It’s quite a lengthy process, which I agree with. They’re doing their due diligence.

“The general public wants us back – and we want to be back. The supporter base in New Zealand is incredible.”

Watsford added: “The process is a long one. I’m hopeful that in the next little while, we’ll be able to announce our return.

“We need to be there. It’s looking really positive.”