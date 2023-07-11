Speedcafe adds podcasts for Supercars fans and beyond

Speedcafe has added three podcasts to its offering to bring motorsport fans even greater content from its award-winning editorial team.

Australasia’s premier motorsport website has purchased three of Network R’s podcasts – Parked Up, Parked Up Plus with Speedcafe contributor Mark Fogarty, as well as the Grassroots Racing podcast – to build on its recently announced collaboration with Fox Sports on its Formula 1 vodcast.

Delivered every Tuesday, the F1 Pit Talk programme features robust conversations on F1 featuring Fox Sports F1 writer Michael Lamonato and Speedcafe’s own F1 Editor Mat Coch and F1 Editor (Europe), Ian Parkes.

“It is great that we have been able to come to an agreement with Fox Sports to provide the F1 Pit Talk podcast,” said Speedcafe owner, Karl Begg.

“We are pleased to have acquired Network R’s three podcasts. Grant and his team have built an impressive following and I know that with Speedcafe’s powerful reach, we are going to take them to the next level.”

Network R is the communications and content business owned and operated by Speedcafe founding editor, Grant Rowley.

The additional podcasts will complement Pit Talk’s Formula 1 focus by delivering coverage of Supercars, IndyCar, MotoGP and beyond, as well as National level motorsport.

Rowley and racer Tony D’Alberto started Parked Up – Network R’s first podcast – the during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Since then, Parked Up has published 230 episodes, amassing a trusted following of motorsport listeners in Australia, New Zealand and around the world.

Under the Speedcafe umbrella, Parked Up will be hosted by Editor-in-Chief, Damion Smy, and rebranded as the Speedcafe Podcast.

In 2022, Parked Up expanded to include an extra offering – Parked Up Plus. Hosted by award-winning journalist, Mark Fogarty, the ‘Plus’ edition was a unique take on delivering breaking news and talking to the big names of the sport.

Mark Fogarty will continue to host Parked Up Plus, which will become the Speedcafe Newscast in the transition.

The Grassroots Racing podcast will be hosted by motorsport stalwarts Garry O’Brien and Darren Smith and is dedicated to the heroes of the track who may not be household names, but have played an incredible role in national, state or club-based racing.

Network R will continue to produce the Speedcafe Newscast, Speedcafe Podcast and Grassroots Racing, which will be available on Spotify and on Apple iTunes.

The back catalogue for Parked Up and Parked Up Plus podcasts can be accessed here:



Apple Podcasts https://apple.co/2XlKzHu

Spotify https://spoti.fi/3AwLSnk

The Grassroots Racing podcast can be accessed here:

Apple https://apple.co/3xbbA0N

Spotify https://spoti.fi/3axI5yA