Silverstone ‘the starting point’ for Piastri

Fourth place in the British Grand Prix is just “the starting point” for Oscar Piastri, according to Speedcafe F1 editor Mat Coch.

Piastri was fourth across the line after starting third, an ill-timed Safety Car costing him what looked to be a surefire podium.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Pit Talk podcast, Coch explained why Piastri’s performance on Sunday was exceptional.

“Andrea Stella, McLaren team boss, said at the end of the race that he was outstanding, and he absolutely was all weekend – not just in the race, but from opening practice,” Coch said.

“When the cars got out on track, Oscar was supremely quick through some of the fast stuff, to the point where he was quicker than Lando Norris.

“That’s an extraordinary thing for a kid in his 10th grand prix.”

While qualifying proved a shock to the system in terms of McLaren’s sharp rise in performance, Coch suggests the signs have been there that Piastri, when given the opportunity, was capable of delivering.

The 22-year-old has said that his rookie season was about learning, absorbing, and developing as a race driver.

That has played out on track with a considered approach to his race weekend while finding the positives out of difficult situations.

Coch reasons it’s that approach that left him equipped to battle with Max Verstappen on the opening lap in Silverstone and then run a race that kept him in contention for an F1 podium.

“Though the opening phase of the race, he was right there; he sat tucked up underneath the rear wing of Lando; team orders kept him behind,” Coch observed.

“It’s an extraordinary performance from a kid who has had already an extraordinary career.

“He’s won Formula Regional, Formula 3, Formula 2 in successive years; that’s a better junior record than Lewis Hamilton has.

“It’s no surprise McLaren were desperate for him because he’s got all the hallmarks of the next Lewis Hamilton.

“There’s a lot of things that need to go his way, but the early signs are incredible.

“The fact he came off a P4 result in Silverstone and gone ‘bit hurt not to have a podium’; he was disappointed with fourth in his 10th grand prix.

“He’s a proper racing driver; he’s never happy; he always wants more.

“All the raw ingredients are there for something special. This is the starting point.”

Episode 2 of the Pit Talk podcast, a joint production between Fox Sports and Speedcafe, is available today.

In it, Michael Lamonato, Ian Parkes and Coch dissect the British Grand Prix and analyse what the event means for McLaren and the sport.

There’s also discussion around the new F1 movie, Formula 1’s intensifying midfield battle, and more.

The Pit Talk podcast is available on the Fox Sports website, Spotify, and YouTube.