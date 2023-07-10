Supercars set for NZ return, QR ruled out

Trans-Tasman track owner Tony Quinn is confident Supercars will return to New Zealand next year at his Taupo track – but has ruled out Queensland Raceway being back on the calendar.

Supercars is set to gain NZ federal government support to stage an event at Taupo International Motorsport Park, with a late April date tipped.

Queensland Raceway, meanwhile, seemed to be a leading candidate to rejoin the series after major upgrades that followed Quinn’s takeover in 2021.

However, while bullish about Taupo’s prospects, the Scottish-born, Gold Coast-based entrepreneur has declared that QR isn’t in the running.

An announcement on Taupo – pronounced “toe-paw” – is expected by the end of this month – up to two months later than Supercars chief executive Shane Howard stated objective to secure a multi-year return to NZ.

“I’d be shocked and stunned if we’re not going to New Zealand next year,” Quinn told Speedcafe. “We’ve done everything we can and Supercars is doing everything they can.

“There’d be a revolution if Supercars doesn’t go back to New Zealand.

“We should know by the end of the month.”

Quinn owns three Kiwi tracks – Taupo, Hampton Downs on the north island and Highlands Park on the south island – and also Queensland Raceway.

Taupo emerged as the favourite to host the restoration of an annual round in NZ because its central north island regional location is likely to attract federal funding.

Supercars has been looking for a replacement venue in NZ since Pukekohe Raceway Park, near Auckland, closed earlier this year.

Taupo International Motorsport Park is an FIA Grade 2 track located on the outskirts of the lakeside tourist resort town of the same name.

Supercars has been involved in high-level talks with local and regional authorities, and also Wellington, for several months to secure a multi-year deal to race at Taupo, which Quinn has also upgraded.

The Hampton Downs circuit, the only other viable NZ alternative, fell by the wayside because of concerns that road access was not suitable for suitable for a major event, as well as limited spectator capacity.

It is also awkwardly located not far further along the freeway from Auckland, but just outside the conurbation’s boundaries in the neighbouring Waikato region.

Taupo is also in Waikato, but it is a further-flung regional tourist town that can benefit from investment in a major sporting event.

Speedcafe has learned that the most likely date for a Taupo round is April 26-28, regarded as a good time weatherwise.

Meanwhile, even though he is confident Taupo will secure Supercars return to NZ, Quinn has revealed that Queensland Raceway was never in contention to rejoin the series in 2024.

“No, we were never in the picture for next year,” he declared.

Along with NZ, QR and Winton Motor Raceway had been touted as likely reinstatements to expand the calendar to 15 events, as targeted by the chief of Supercars owner RACE, Barclay Nettlefold.

Nettlefold is also actively pursuing a place on the F1 Singapore Grand Prix support race program.

However, while Quinn cast doubt on more local events next year, he emphasised that he would welcome Supercars back to QR in the future.

“RACE needs to get all its ducks in a row before looking at a major expansion of the calendar,” he said. “If they go back to QR, they’d have to do Winton as well.

“We both do very well without Supercars, but I’d like to have them back one day, as I’m sure Winton would, too.”

Also crucial to the 2024 calendar is the renewal of the Newcastle 500, which is yet to be approved, and the future of the Sandown 500 if the Singapore GP bid is successful.

Next year’s Singapore GP is scheduled for September 20-22, which would rule out the proposed 60th anniversary Sandown 500 in its traditional pre-Bathurst 1000 slot.