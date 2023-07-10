Results: British Grand Prix
Monday 10th July, 2023 - 1:29am
Full results from the Formula 1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.
Read more: Verstappen wins British GP, Piastri fourth as Safety Car costs F1 podium
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|52
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|55.798
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|58.783
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|59.776
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|63.206
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|64.882
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|69.193
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|69.878
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|70.689
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|71.448
|11
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|75.632
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|77.83
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|78.663
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|27.4
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|29.8
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|31.2
|17
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|33.1
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|6L
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|21L
|20
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|43L
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]