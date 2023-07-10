> News > Formula 1

Results: British Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 10th July, 2023 - 1:29am

Full results from the Formula 1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 52
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 55.798
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 58.783
4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 59.776
5 63 George Russell Mercedes 63.206
6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 64.882
7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 69.193
8 23 Alex Albon Williams 69.878
9 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 70.689
10 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 71.448
11 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 75.632
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 77.83
13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 78.663
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 27.4
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 29.8
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 31.2
17 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 33.1
18 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 6L
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 21L
20 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 43L

