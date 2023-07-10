Post-race penalty for Hartley #8 Toyota

The #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid has received a 50 second post-race penalty.

The post-race penalty results in the #8 Toyota losing its fourth-place finish at the 6 Hours of Monza earlier today.

The penalty added to the #8 Toyota’s tough day.

The Japanese team saw their car involved in two on track incidents and a one minute stop-and-hold penalty during the race before battling back to their fourth place finish.

The #8 Toyota of Kiwi Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa was found to have exceeded its maximum power output on lap 190 of Sunday’s race.

The penalty for excessive power output is a five second stop-and-go penalty.

Because the #8 Toyota did not serve the penalty during the race, they were penalized the additional 45 seconds.

A stop-and-go penalty of five seconds plus an additional 45 seconds was added to the #8 Toyota’s final race time.

The post-race penalty dropped the #8 Toyota to sixth place.

The #5 Penske Porsche 963 of Frederic Makowiecki, Michael Christensen and Dane Cameron were elevated to the fourth position.

The penalty, not appealable, shrinks the #8 Toyota drivers lead in the FIA Hypercar World Drivers Championship lead to 23 points.

The penalty brings the #51 Ferrari drivers Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and James Calado even with Jose Maria Lopez, Kumi Kobayashi and Mike Conway of the #7 Toyota.

Toyota retains their lead in the FIA Hypercar World Endurance Manufacturers’ Championship over Ferrari.

Drivers totals:

Number 1: Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa, 115

Number 2: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and James Calado, 92

Number 2: Jose Maria Lopez, Kumi Kobayashi and Mike Conway, 92

Manufacturer totals:

Number 1: Toyota, 152

Number 2: Ferrari, 126

Number 3: Cadillac, 72