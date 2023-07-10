PHOTOS: Button drives 1992 title-winning Williams

World champion Jenson Button took the wheel of Nigel Mansell’s 1992 title-winning Williams FW14B over the British Grand Prix weekend.

Button climbed aboard the famed car for a demonstration prior to Sunday’s race in what was his first chance to drive the iconic car.

“That’s unbelievable,” he told media, including Speedcafe, following the drive.

“I did the seat fitting in it yesterday [Saturday] and already it was pretty emotional just sitting in that car.

“It’s the car of probably a lot of our childhoods, and that’s the one that stands out because Our Nige was driving it.

“I remember sitting on the sofa with the old man, watching all the races and seeing him clinch the title – and that’s actually the car that he clinched the title in.”

Button won the world title for Brawn in 2009, having made his debut with Williams in 2000, by which time the sport had moved on significantly in terms of safety.

“I got in there – tiny inside. Obviously, the seat’s fine because Nigel drove it, but the pedals, the steering wheel and everything, it’s so small.

“But once you get on track, the sound of the engine – and you never know what to expect, it’s 31 years old.

“You sat so high in the car, visibility is amazing, you can see so much compared to a modern car.

“It’s bloody quick,” he added.

“In a straight line, it’s impressive, but the high speed is sensational. It’s far beyond what I expected, and I only did two laps so I didn’t really get to the point where I could push it as I would like.

“But what a pleasure. I mean, I feel so lucky to be able to drive that car. Very emotional. It’s a moment that I’ll remember forever.”