Acura becomes first repeat IMSA winners with Canada victory

Meyer Shank Racing’s #60 Acura ARX-06 won Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun become the first repeat winners in the GTP class this year.

The 260-minute race finished under caution after an incident between the #01 Cadillac of Renger van der Zande and the #24 BMW of Augusto Farfus.

The race saw three full-course cautions in the final 75 minutes.

The #60 Acura led for the first 75 minutes of the race until the first full course caution at lap 69 occurred.

Braun dropped to third behind the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura of Filipe Albuquerque and the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series. R of Alexander Sims due to a slow pit stop.

The #10 Acura seemed poised for victory but lost the lead to the #60 Acura when the second full-course yellow of the day came out.

Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor in the #10 Acura finished second.

The #25 Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 of Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly finished third.

Australian Matt Campbell’s Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 finished sixth in the race.

Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor drove the #3 Corvette Racing C8.R to their first GTD Pro win since Sebring in 2022,

The win was Corvette Racing’s 12th overall win at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Garcia took the lead with 68 minutes to go when the #9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 went off-course at the first turn.

The #9 Porsche was able to continue on and finished second, while the #14 Lexus saw its podium chances end when it went behind the wall for 20 laps due to overheating problems.

The #79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo of Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella finished third.

The #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 of Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow finished first in GTD for their third win of 2023.

The #70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 Evo of Frederik Schandorff and Brendan Iribe was second.

The #32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes of Mike Skeen and Mikael Grenier rounded out the podium.

Felipe Fraga and Gar Robinson in the #74 Riley picked up the LMP3 class win.

The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns to action 20-22 July at Lime Rock Park for the FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix presented by Liqui Moly.