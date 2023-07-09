Toyota pips Ferrari for Monza pole

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Kamui Kobayashi gave the team its third pole of the season ahead of tonight’s 6 Hours of Monza.

The # 7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid driven by Kobayashi put up a time of 1:35.358 to claim the pole over Antonio Fuoco in the #50 Ferrari 499P.

“The lap times were very close. I am pretty happy,” said Kobayashi. “It’s been very difficult to know now who will be strong so far this weekend, so it’s good to start on the pole.”

The #8 Toyota sister car with New Zealander Brendon Hartley was third with a 1:35.460 lap.

Hartley and Kobayashi traded blows late in the session, but the veteran Japanese driver emerged on top.

Fuoco put in a late charge in the Ferrari in front of the home crowd but had to settle for the second spot with a 1:35.375.

The #93 Peugeot 9X8 will start fourth, while Kiwi Earl Bamber will roll off fifth in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series. R.

The Tifosi were hoping to see an all-red front row at but had to settle for a second and sixth after the #51 Ferrari of Antonio Giovinazzi had his lap deleted for violating track limits.

Fred Makowiecki in the #5 Porsche Penske 963 was the fastest Porsche and will start eighth.

The Hypercar class was ultra-competitive, with nine cars qualifying within 0.830 of each other.

Formula One veteran Robert Kubica beat Pietro Fittipaldi to claim his first WEC pole in the #41 Team WRT Oreca with a 1:39.354 lap.

Phil Hanson was third in #22 United Autosports prototype.

Sarah Bovy in the #85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR-19 claimed her second pole of the season in GTE-Am with a 1:47.632 lap.

Ahmad Al Harthy in the #25 ORT by TF was second with a 1:48.058, while Christian Ried in the #77 Proton Competition Porsche was third with a 1:48.116.

The 6 Hours of Monza will start Sunday at 20:30 AEST.