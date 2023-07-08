Supercars 2023 NTI Townsville 500: Sunday Track Schedule
Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 6:30am
Track times for Sunday July 9 at Round 5 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, Townsville.
N.B. All times AEST.
Sunday, July 9
|Time
|Category
|Session
|0735-0755
|Supercars Events
|Course Car Rides and Pit Lane Walk
|0805-0825
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 3
|0835-0915
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Race 2
|0920-0925
|Supercars Events
|Track Crossing
|0930-0940
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying DS3
|0950-1000
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying DS2
|1005-1015
|Supercars Events
|Demonstration
|1015-1020
|Supercars Events
|Track Crossing
|1020-1035
|Supercars
|Race 17 Qualifying
|1035-1045
|Supercars Events
|Demonstration
|1050-1110
|Aussie Racing Cars
|Race 4
|1120-1140
|TGRA 86
|Race 3
|1140-1155
|Supercars Events
|Demonstration
|1155-1200
|Supercars Events
|Track Crossing
|1200-1230
|Supercars
|Top Ten Shootout
|1240-1305
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Race 3
|1305-1310
|Supercars Events
|Track Crossing
|1315-1355
|Dunlop Series
|Race 2 (40 mins)
|1400-1405
|Supercars Events
|Demonstration
|1405-1410
|Supercars Events
|Track Crossing
|1440
|Supercars
|Race 17 (88 laps)
