> News > Supercars

Supercars 2023 NTI Townsville 500: Sunday Track Schedule

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 6:30am

< Back

Track times for Sunday July 9 at  Round 5 of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, Townsville.

N.B. All times AEST.

Sunday, July 9

Time Category Session
0735-0755 Supercars Events Course Car Rides and Pit Lane Walk
0805-0825 Aussie Racing Cars Race 3
0835-0915 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2
0920-0925 Supercars Events Track Crossing
0930-0940 Dunlop Series Qualifying DS3
0950-1000 Dunlop Series Qualifying DS2
1005-1015 Supercars Events Demonstration
1015-1020 Supercars Events Track Crossing
1020-1035 Supercars Race 17 Qualifying
1035-1045 Supercars Events Demonstration
1050-1110 Aussie Racing Cars Race 4
1120-1140 TGRA 86 Race 3
1140-1155 Supercars Events Demonstration
1155-1200 Supercars Events Track Crossing
1200-1230 Supercars Top Ten Shootout
1240-1305 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 3
1305-1310 Supercars Events Track Crossing
1315-1355 Dunlop Series Race 2 (40 mins)
1400-1405 Supercars Events Demonstration
1405-1410 Supercars Events Track Crossing
1440 Supercars Race 17 (88 laps)

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]