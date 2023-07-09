Starting Grid: British Grand Prix
Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 3:00pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Lando Norris
McLaren
|3. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|4. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|5. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|6. George Russell
Mercedes
|7. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|8. Alex Albon
Williams
|9. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|10. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|11. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|12. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|13. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|14. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|15. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|16. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|18. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|19. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|20. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
Penalties
Car 77 – Excluded from qualifying, failure to provide fuel sample
