Starting Grid: British Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 3:00pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. Lando Norris
McLaren
3. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
4. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
5. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
6. George Russell
Mercedes
7. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
8. Alex Albon
Williams
9. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
10. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
11. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
12. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
13. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
14. Logan Sargeant
Williams
15. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
16. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
17. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
18. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
19. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
20. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber

Penalties

Car 77 – Excluded from qualifying, failure to provide fuel sample

