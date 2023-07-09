Speedcafe.com Greenroom afterparty tonight in Townsville

When the race ends, the party begins after the NTI Townsville 500 as the Speedcafe.com Greenroom returns to the Mad Cow Tavern on Sunday, July 9. Doors open at 8pm and entry is FREE.

Australian motorsport’s biggest social event, the Greenroom is the after-party of choice for teams and drivers.

It gives fans the opportunity to mix with their racing heroes and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Anyone who has spent any time in Townsville will be familiar with the Mad Cow Tavern, as an iconic north Queensland institution, with the Speedcafe.com Greenroom having been held at the venue since 2010.

The event is also set to feature live entertainment all night, creating an electric atmosphere and the ideal environment for drivers, teams and fans to let loose and celebrate the weekend.

It adds to the party feel of this year’s Townsville event, with official off-track entertainment headlined by Ministry of Sound and a drone show on Saturday evening, while the Speedcafe.com Greenroom will be the perfect place to unwind on Sunday evening.

Doors open for the Speedcafe.com Greenroom at the Mad Cow Tavern, 129 Flinders St, Townsville City, on Sunday, July 9 from 8pm.

Entry is free.

GALLERY: Speedcafe.com Townsville Greenroom 2019