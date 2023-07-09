Results: British Grand Prix, Qualifying
Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 1:20am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29.428
|1:27.702
|1:26.720
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:28.917
|1:28.042
|1:26.961
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:29.874
|1:27.845
|1:27.092
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:29.143
|1:28.361
|1:27.136
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:29.865
|1:28.265
|1:27.148
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:29.412
|1:28.782
|1:27.155
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:29.415
|1:28.545
|1:27.211
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:29.466
|1:28.067
|1:27.530
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:29.949
|1:28.368
|1:27.659
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:29.533
|1:28.751
|1:27.689
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:29.603
|1:28.896
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:29.448
|1:28.935
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:29.700
|1:28.956
|14
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:29.873
|1:29.031
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:29.798
|0:00.000
|16
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:29.968
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:30.025
|18
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:30.123
|19
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:30.513
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:32.378
