Results: British Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 1:20am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.428 1:27.702 1:26.720
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:28.917 1:28.042 1:26.961
3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:29.874 1:27.845 1:27.092
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29.143 1:28.361 1:27.136
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:29.865 1:28.265 1:27.148
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:29.412 1:28.782 1:27.155
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.415 1:28.545 1:27.211
8 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:29.466 1:28.067 1:27.530
9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:29.949 1:28.368 1:27.659
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:29.533 1:28.751 1:27.689
11 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:29.603 1:28.896
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:29.448 1:28.935
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:29.700 1:28.956
14 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:29.873 1:29.031
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:29.798 0:00.000
16 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:29.968
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.025
18 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:30.123
19 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.513
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:32.378

