Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Top 10 Shootout Race 17
Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 12:57pm
Complete results from Supercars Race 17 Top 10 Shootout at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
View the session report here.
|No
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|Gap
|1
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|1:14.4184*S
|2
|34
|Jack Le Brocq
|Truck Assist Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1
|1:14.5827 S
|0:00.1643
|3
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|1:14.6363
|S
|0:00.2179
|4
|99
|Brodie Kostecki
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1
|1:14.6481
|S
|0:00.2297
|5
|26
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|1:14.7131
|S
|0:00.2947
|6
|11
|Anton De Pasquale
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|1:14.8344
|S
|0:00.4160
|7
|17
|Will Davison
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|1:14.9809
|S
|0:00.5625
|8
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1
|1:15.0289
|S
|0:00.6105
|9
|9
|William Brown
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1
|1:15.2726
|S
|0:00.8542
|10
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
