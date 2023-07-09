> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Top 10 Shootout Race 17

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 12:57pm

Complete results from Supercars Race 17 Top 10 Shootout at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
No Pos Driver Team Vehicle Laps Fastest Lap Gap
1 6 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang GT 1 1:14.4184*S
2 34 Jack Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:14.5827 S 0:00.1643
3 55 Thomas Randle Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 1 1:14.6363 S 0:00.2179
4 99 Brodie Kostecki Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:14.6481 S 0:00.2297
5 26 David Reynolds Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 1 1:14.7131 S 0:00.2947
6 11 Anton De Pasquale Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 1 1:14.8344 S 0:00.4160
7 17 Will Davison Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 1 1:14.9809 S 0:00.5625
8 8 Andre Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:15.0289 S 0:00.6105
9 9 William Brown Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:15.2726 S 0:00.8542
10 25 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT

 

