Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Race 17
Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 5:07pm
Complete results from Supercars Race 17 on Sunday July 9 at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
View the race report here.
|No
|Pos
|Pos
|Pos
|Lap
|Race Time
|1
|11
|Anton De Pasquale
|Shell V-Power Racing
|88
|01:56:17.0563
|2
|99
|Brodie Kostecki
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|88
|01:56:22.1255
|3
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|R&J Batteries Racing
|88
|01:56:28.5577
|4
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|88
|01:56:35.7059
|5
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|88
|01:56:36.1727
|6
|9
|William Brown
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|88
|01:56:43.4860
|7
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|DEWALT Racing
|88
|01:56:44.6988
|8
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Castrol Racing
|88
|01:56:45.2124
|9
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Middy’s Racing
|88
|01:56:48.0298
|10
|34
|Jack Le Brocq
|Truck Assist Racing
|88
|01:56:53.0439
|11
|20
|Scott Pye
|Hino Trucks
|88
|01:56:58.0265
|12
|31
|James Golding
|Nulon Racing
|88
|01:57:02.3714
|13
|2
|Nick Percat
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|88
|01:57:02.7388
|14
|4
|Jack Smith
|SCT Motorsport
|88
|01:57:05.5950
|15
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|88
|01:57:10.3952
|16
|5
|James Courtney
|Snowy River Racing
|88
|01:57:17.4393
|17
|26
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|88
|01:57:18.1324
|18
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Penrite Racing
|88
|01:57:19.2463
|19
|777
|Declan Fraser
|Tradie Racing
|88
|01:57:20.3155
|20
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Pizza Hut Racing
|88
|01:57:25.5639
|21
|17
|Will Davison
|Shell V-Power Racing
|87
|01:56:38.4299
|22
|35
|Cameron Hill
|Truck Assist Racing
|83
|01:56:43.5322
|23
|23
|Tim Slade
|Nulon Racing
|83
|01:57:35.1046
|NC
|3
|Todd Hazelwood
|CoolDrive Racing
|36
|48:31.4362
|NC
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|2
|2:40.7892
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]