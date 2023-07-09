> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Race 17

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 5:07pm

Complete results from Supercars Race 17 on Sunday July 9 at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
No Pos Pos Pos Lap Race Time
1 11 Anton De Pasquale Shell V-Power Racing 88 01:56:17.0563
2 99 Brodie Kostecki Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus 88 01:56:22.1255
3 8 Andre Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing 88 01:56:28.5577
4 88 Broc Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing 88 01:56:35.7059
5 97 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Ampol Racing 88 01:56:36.1727
6 9 William Brown Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus 88 01:56:43.4860
7 18 Mark Winterbottom DEWALT Racing 88 01:56:44.6988
8 55 Thomas Randle Castrol Racing 88 01:56:45.2124
9 14 Bryce Fullwood Middy’s Racing 88 01:56:48.0298
10 34 Jack Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing 88 01:56:53.0439
11 20 Scott Pye Hino Trucks 88 01:56:58.0265
12 31 James Golding Nulon Racing 88 01:57:02.3714
13 2 Nick Percat Mobil 1 NTI Racing 88 01:57:02.7388
14 4 Jack Smith SCT Motorsport 88 01:57:05.5950
15 6 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing 88 01:57:10.3952
16 5 James Courtney Snowy River Racing 88 01:57:17.4393
17 26 David Reynolds Penrite Racing 88 01:57:18.1324
18 19 Matthew Payne Penrite Racing 88 01:57:19.2463
19 777 Declan Fraser Tradie Racing 88 01:57:20.3155
20 96 Macauley Jones Pizza Hut Racing 88 01:57:25.5639
21 17 Will Davison Shell V-Power Racing 87 01:56:38.4299
22 35 Cameron Hill Truck Assist Racing 83 01:56:43.5322
23 23 Tim Slade Nulon Racing 83 01:57:35.1046
NC 3 Todd Hazelwood CoolDrive Racing 36 48:31.4362
NC 25 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing 2 2:40.7892

