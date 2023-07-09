> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Qualifying Race 17

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 10:31am

Complete results from Supercars Race 17 Qualifying at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
Pos No Driver Team Vehicle Laps Fastest Lap Gap
1 99 Brodie Kostecki Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:12.8387RS
2 6 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang GT 8 1:12.9255rS 0:00.0868
3 25 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT 8 1:13.0075rS 0:00.1688
4 26 David Reynolds Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 8 1:13.0329rS 0:00.1942
5 34 Jack Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:13.0873rS 0:00.2486
6 55 Thomas Randle Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 8 1:13.0975rS 0:00.2588
7 8 Andre Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:13.1241rS 0:00.2854
8 11 Anton De Pasquale Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 8 1:13.1660rS 0:00.3273
9 17 Will Davison Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 8 1:13.2169rS 0:00.3782
10 9 William Brown Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:13.2288rS 0:00.3901
11 19 Matthew Payne Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 8 1:13.2411rS 0:00.4024
12 20 Scott Pye Hino Trucks Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:13.2562rS 0:00.4175
13 88 Broc Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 8 1:13.2806rS 0:00.4419
14 31 James Golding Nulon Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:13.3496 S 0:00.5109
15 14 Bryce Fullwood Middy’s Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 8 1:13.3536 S 0:00.5149
16 35 Cameron Hill Truck Assist Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:13.4188 S 0:00.5801
17 5 James Courtney Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang GT 8 1:13.4212 0:00.5825
18 96 Macauley Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 8 1:13.4413 0:00.6026
19 3 Todd Hazelwood CoolDrive Racing Ford Mustang GT 7 1:13.4545 0:00.6158
20 18 Mark Winterbottom DEWALT Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:13.5700 0:00.7313
21 23 Tim Slade Nulon Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 8 1:13.6277 0:00.7890
22 2 Nick Percat Mobil 1 NTI Racing Ford Mustang GT 8 1:13.6328 0:00.7941
23 777 Declan Fraser Tradie Racing Ford Mustang GT 8 1:13.6589 0:00.8202
24 4 Jack Smith SCT Motorsport Chev Camaro ZL1 8 1:14.0520 0:01.2133
25 97 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Ampol Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:18.5392 0:05.7005

