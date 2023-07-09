Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Qualifying Race 17
Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 10:31am
Complete results from Supercars Race 17 Qualifying at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|Gap
|1
|99
|Brodie Kostecki
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:12.8387RS
|2
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:12.9255rS
|0:00.0868
|3
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:13.0075rS
|0:00.1688
|4
|26
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:13.0329rS
|0:00.1942
|5
|34
|Jack Le Brocq
|Truck Assist Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:13.0873rS
|0:00.2486
|6
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:13.0975rS
|0:00.2588
|7
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:13.1241rS
|0:00.2854
|8
|11
|Anton De Pasquale
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:13.1660rS
|0:00.3273
|9
|17
|Will Davison
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:13.2169rS
|0:00.3782
|10
|9
|William Brown
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:13.2288rS
|0:00.3901
|11
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:13.2411rS
|0:00.4024
|12
|20
|Scott Pye
|Hino Trucks
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:13.2562rS
|0:00.4175
|13
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:13.2806rS
|0:00.4419
|14
|31
|James Golding
|Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:13.3496 S
|0:00.5109
|15
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Middy’s Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:13.3536 S
|0:00.5149
|16
|35
|Cameron Hill
|Truck Assist Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:13.4188 S
|0:00.5801
|17
|5
|James Courtney
|Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:13.4212
|0:00.5825
|18
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:13.4413
|0:00.6026
|19
|3
|Todd Hazelwood
|CoolDrive Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|1:13.4545
|0:00.6158
|20
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|DEWALT Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:13.5700
|0:00.7313
|21
|23
|Tim Slade
|Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:13.6277
|0:00.7890
|22
|2
|Nick Percat
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:13.6328
|0:00.7941
|23
|777
|Declan Fraser
|Tradie Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:13.6589
|0:00.8202
|24
|4
|Jack Smith
|SCT Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:14.0520
|0:01.2133
|25
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:18.5392
|0:05.7005
