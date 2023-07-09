PremiAir fined over Townsville 500 pit lane near-miss

PremiAir Racing has been fined $10,000 (half suspended) for an unusual near-miss involving its #23 Camaro Supercar and one of the Truck Assist Racing entries at the NTI Townsville 500.

Jack Le Brocq was about to pull into the Matt Stone Racing pit bay via that of the adjacent PremiAir, as is his right to do so, although it almost resulted in an awkward collision when Tim Slade’s Nulon Camaro was pushed out of its garage after repair work on a steering drama.

Le Brocq narrowly avoided contact by veering right and the matter was sent to a post-race investigation, with a breach of the rules determined.

“Following the Race and after an investigation by the DRD and an admission by the Team, the Stewards imposed a Fine of $10,000 ($5,000 of which is suspended until 31 December 2023) on PremiAir Racing for a breach of Rule D11.2.3 (Car Controller must ensure the Pit Stop is carried out safely and maintain full control of the Pit Stop) regarding an Incident during the Race when Car 23, Tim Slade, was pushed back out of its Pit Garage into the path of Car 34, Jack le Broq [sic] impeding Car 34 and requiring Car 34 to take evasive action to avoid colliding with Car 23,” read the stewards report.

That was the only penalty dished out post-race, although the stewards report also had some other notable revelations involving the two Triple Eight Race Engineering cars.

Triple Eight requested an investigation into Brodie Kostecki allegedly crowding Broc Feeney at the exit of Turn 13 during the final stint.

“The DRD received a … request from Triple Eight Race Engineering alleging that Car 99, Brodie Kostecki, had crowded Car 88, Broc Feeney at the exit of turn 13 on Lap 71,” read the stewards report.

“After reviewing broadcast footage, the DRD in consultation with the DSA determined that there was no evidence of any breach of the Rules by the Driver of Car 99.”

There was also an explanation as to why Tickford Racing’s Declan Fraser was not sanctioned for the first-lap contact which sent Shane van Gisbergen spinning at Turn 7.

“A review of broadcast footage revealed that Car 97 made a late overtaking attempt on Car 777 on the outside of turn 7,” read the stewards report.

“Car 777 left racing room for Car 97 on the outside and the contact was caused when Car 97 turned into Car 777.

“There was no evidence capable of establishing any breach of the Rules by the Driver of Car 777.”

Macauley Jones was pinged a 15-second time penalty during the race for Careless Driving which caused David Reynolds to spin at Turn 12.

The 2023 Repco Supercars Championship resumed at Sydney Motorsport Park on July 28-30.