Mansell ‘lost for words’ after F3 podium

Australian teenager Christian Mansell was “lost for words” after recording a breakthrough F3 podium at Silverstone.

Mansell was third in the F3 Sprint, held in difficult mixed conditions that saw the field split on tyre selection.

Starting ninth, the Novocastrian dropped back in the opening melee before a composed performance as rain fell saw him rise back up the order.

The 18-year-old opted to remain on slicks despite the worsening conditions, which deteriorated such that race control deployed the Safety Car to neutralise the field.

It was during that period that many took to the lane, gambling on a switch to grooved rubber.

Mansell was not among them and soon after the restart found himself fourth.

He improved to third before staving off the advances of Caio Collet on the final lap to secure his maiden F3 podium.

“Pretty over the moon, to be honest,” he said of the feeling of reaching the F3 podium for the first time.

“It’s obviously a very good feeling to be up here for the first time.

“I live in the UK, so it’s a second home race for me. I’m pretty lost for words.

“I’m just pretty, pretty happy with that; the team, the car, this strategy, everyone nailed everything today.

“Can’t really ask for much more.”

Mansell’s previous best had been a ninth-place finish, his F3 Sprint podium building on a strong performance in Qualifying on Friday.

That left the Australian fourth on the grid for Sunday’s Feature race, and ninth for Saturday’s reverse grid encounter.

“We’ve worked very hard to put ourselves in this position,” Mansell said of his performance this weekend.

“Pepe [Marti, team-mate] is very good at the moment; I’m catching slowly.

“I’ve made some steps on myself, definitely, but I think overall, Campos and myself, we’ve definitely kept building.

“The car felt really good in qualifying, the car felt good today, so hopefully it feels good tomorrow.”