Logan takes 86 race win, Casha the round

Tasmanian Campbell Logan became the third different winner in the opening round of the 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series in Townsville when he was able to hold off Ryan Casha for the victory.

The pair was well clear of third place after the 12 lapper which went to Reuben Goodall. With second place after his Race 2 victory, Casha was the round winner.

Casha was on pole after he won Race 2 and had a narrow lead from Logan as they ran side-by-side through Turn 2. By the next corner, Logan was in front. Goodall was looking to advance from third as he tried to follow Logan, but Casha was ultimately able to prevail.

Meanwhile Brock Stinson’s unfortunate weekend continued. After he was turned around in Race 1 and put in a major effort to finish 19th in Race 2, he and Rylan Gray had contact which caused Stinson to spin.

Clay Richards brought into the fight with Goodall and was closely followed by Jordan Shalala, Jack Westbury and Jarrod Hughes who was one of the fastest in qualifying before pinged for being underweight.

It was intense by Lap 6 where Goodall had a brief sliding moment that caused Bloxsom and Shalala to briefly take to the grass. Goodall came out still in third ahead of Shalala, Westbury and Hughes while Richards faired badly as he slipped behind Jimmy Holdsworth and Bloxsom.

By race’s end Westbury had secured fourth ahead of Hughes, Holdsworth and Bloxsom. Next was Toyota guest driver Jayden Ojeda who was came from 17th after he started from pitlane in Race 2 due to an ECU issue.

Tom Davies was next in front of Cody Burcher and Matt Hillyer who made up 13 positions. Then came Ben Gomersall, and Shalala who dropped three places with two laps to go and a further two on the final lap.

Guest driver Lewis Bates crossed the finish line 15th ahead of Bradi Owen, Mitchell McGarry, Marcus La Dell and Richards, another who fell away in the second half of the race.

Behind Casha, Logan second for the weekend from Goodall, Bloxsom, Westbury, Ojeda and Richards.