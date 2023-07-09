Kai Allen on Super2 pole

Race 1 winner Kai Allen has put his Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB on pole for Race 2 of the Dunlop Super2 Series, while Cameron McLeod was again the best of the Super3s.

Allen put his best foot forward early with a best time of 1:13.8250s and then waited to see if anyone could top it. Shortly after Zak Best (Anderson Motorsport Ford Mustang) went closest and missed out by 0.16s.

Zane Morse (Mustang) laid down his best effort as the session concluded and ever so briefly had third locked in. Then Brad Vaughan (Anderson Motorsport Mustang) eclipsed the effort and pushed Morse to the outside of the second row.

Next were Aaron Love (Petronas Motorsport Mustang) and Cooper Murray (EMS Commodore) both who set their times earlier. In seventh was McLeod who bettered many of the Super 2s such as Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood,

Race 1 faster qualifier Aaron Seton (Jason Gomersall Racing) and Zach Bates (WAU) that completed the top 10 in their Holdens.

Image Racing’s Jay Hanson (ZB) was next ahead of Commodore drivers Cameron Crick, Nash Morris, Jordyn Sinni, Lachie Dalton and Matt Chahda.

McLeod continued his superb Super 3 form by going faster in qualifying for Race 2 than he did in the corresponding session on Saturday. At the helm of the Brad Neill-owned Nissan Altima, McLeod posted a best of 1:14.2483s which had just under a second clear of his Super 3 rivals.

Jobe Stewart left his run to later in the Image Racing Holden Commodore VF to snare second place ahead of Jett Johnson (Altima). Ryan Gilroy (VF) was next 0.2s off Johnson and ahead of fellow Commodore driver Chris Smerdon. Missing from the session, and for the rest of the day was Mason Kelly with his Altima too damaged from Saturday’s race crash.