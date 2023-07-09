Haynes Mustang takes TA2 round win

A win in Race 4 of the TA2 Muscle Cars at Morgan Park has given Josh Haynes the Round 4 victory over fellow Mustang drivers Jackson Rice and Dylan Thomas.

Rice had taken out the previous three encounters before contact with Brad Gartner turned Rice around at Turn 1 at the start of Race4. Gartner was penalised 30s but still managed to finish fourth overall.

Rice led the first race of the day, Race 2 after initial leader Haynes erred which also allowed Gartner by. Haynes regained second on Lap 5 of 12. In a great scrap, Thomas passed Gartner on the penultimate lap at Turn 1 before Gartner fought back to get third spot, barely metres from the chequered flag.

Fifth place went to Graham Cheney (Camaro) while Mark Crutcher (Mustang) picked up sixth when Hayden Jackson (Challenger) faltered with a couple of laps to go. Russell Wrigth (Mustang) was next ahead of Zach Loscialpo (Camaro) and Mustangs driven by Nick Bates and Greg Keam. Rob Leonard was an early casualty for the rest of the day with an engine drama in his Mustang.

Race 3 saw Rice lead all the way, narrowly until Haynes had a deflating tyre, yet held onto second, just in front of Gartner and Thomas. Cheney was fourth initially before passed by Thomas and then Crutcher. The latter and Wright lost places with spins at Turn 1 which elevated Loscialpo and Jackson.

Haynes won the start of the 20-lap Race 4, and with Rice spun out at Turn 1 and pitting to replace a puncture, Haynes raced away to an unchallenged win. Thomas had second ahead of Gartner until the latter was also pit bound with a flat tyre of his own.

Crutcher took third with Jackson right on his rear bumper, and Wright not far away. Then followed Cheney, Matt MacKelden (Mustang), Greg Keam (Mustang), Rice, Paul Hadley (Camaro) and Gartner. Bates was non-starter after a Race 3 12th.