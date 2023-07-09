> News > Supercars

Final starting grid: Supercars 2023 Race 17 Townsville

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 2:10pm

< Back

The 2023 Townsville 500 Race 17 starting order following the Top 10 Shootout and Qualifying sessions. Green flag is at 14:40 local time/14:40 AEST.

Read the Top 10 Shootout report here.

Read the Qualifying report here.

1. Cameron Waters #6
Monster Energy
2. Jack Le Brocq #34
Truck Assist Racing
3. Thomas Randle #55
Castrol Racing
4. Brodie Kostecki #99
Coca-Cola Racing
5. David Reynolds #26
Penrite Racing
6. Anton De Pasquale #11
Shell V-Power Racing Team
7. Will Davison #17
Shell V-Power Racing Team
8. Andre Heingartner #8
R&J Batteries Racing
9. Will Brown #9
Coca-Cola Racing
10. Chaz Mostert #25
Mobil 1 Optus
11. Matthew Payne #19
Penrite Racing
12. Scott Pye #20
Hino Trucks
13. Broc Feeney #88
Red Bull Ampol Racing
14. James Golding #31
Nulon Racing
15. Bryce Fullwood #14
Middy’s Racing
16. Cameron Hill #35
Truck Assist Racing
17. James Courtney #5
Snowy River Racing
18. Macauley J0nes #96
Pizza Hut Racing
19. Todd Hazelwood #3
CoolDrive Racing
20. Mark Winterbottom #18
Dewalt Racing
21. Tim Slade #23
Nulon Racing
22. Nick Percat #2
Mobil 1 NTI Racing
23. Declan Fraser #777
Tradie Racing
24. Jack Smith #4
SCT Motorsport
25. Shane van Gisbergen #97
Red Bull Ampol Racing

 

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]