Final starting grid: Supercars 2023 Race 17 Townsville
Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 2:10pm
The 2023 Townsville 500 Race 17 starting order following the Top 10 Shootout and Qualifying sessions. Green flag is at 14:40 local time/14:40 AEST.
Read the Top 10 Shootout report here.
Read the Qualifying report here.
|1. Cameron Waters #6
Monster Energy
|2. Jack Le Brocq #34
Truck Assist Racing
|3. Thomas Randle #55
Castrol Racing
|4. Brodie Kostecki #99
Coca-Cola Racing
|5. David Reynolds #26
Penrite Racing
|6. Anton De Pasquale #11
Shell V-Power Racing Team
|7. Will Davison #17
Shell V-Power Racing Team
|8. Andre Heingartner #8
R&J Batteries Racing
|9. Will Brown #9
Coca-Cola Racing
|10. Chaz Mostert #25
Mobil 1 Optus
|11. Matthew Payne #19
Penrite Racing
|12. Scott Pye #20
Hino Trucks
|13. Broc Feeney #88
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|14. James Golding #31
Nulon Racing
|15. Bryce Fullwood #14
Middy’s Racing
|16. Cameron Hill #35
Truck Assist Racing
|17. James Courtney #5
Snowy River Racing
|18. Macauley J0nes #96
Pizza Hut Racing
|19. Todd Hazelwood #3
CoolDrive Racing
|20. Mark Winterbottom #18
Dewalt Racing
|21. Tim Slade #23
Nulon Racing
|22. Nick Percat #2
Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|23. Declan Fraser #777
Tradie Racing
|24. Jack Smith #4
SCT Motorsport
|25. Shane van Gisbergen #97
Red Bull Ampol Racing
