Doohan critical of Bearman after F2 battle

Jack Doohan was critical of Oliver Bearman following their battle during Saturday’s Formula 2 Sprint race at Silverstone.

Doohan ultimately got the better end of the deal and claimed the final podium place but only after enduring the robust defensive attempts of his rival.

It left the Australian displeased, feeling he’d been pushed off the road multiple times.

“Not really the racing standard that I was hoping for,” he said.

“I really had to be very smart because if I wanted to commit to any of those moves, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here right now, I’d be in the gravel trap.

“Luckily, in the end, he was trying to close the door on me but ended up making a mistake so was able to get past with no damage, which was nice.”

Once clear of Bearman, Doohan immediately sprinted clear as he pursued Theo Pourchaire ahead.

However, with the race all but over, he ran out of time to make further progress.

Bearman had moved forward quickly in the opening laps before a spin in wet conditions dropped him back down the order.

He then found himself defending from Doohan, who tried multiple times to pass the Prema driver.

Doohan managed to draw alongside several times, only for Bearman to ease him wide and off the road – or forcing the Australian to back out of a move to avoid contact.

“How he drives his car is up to him, obviously, I will let the stewards dictate that,” the Australian said when asked if a line had been crossed in Bearman’s defence.

“But you know, occasionally by the time I’d get to the exit, I wouldn’t be exactly alongside because mid-corner when I’d get alongside he would have a snap and go to crash into me, so I’d have to get out.

“And then he would think it’s acceptable to push me then off track.

“That is not really the standard that I choose to drive by.

“He’s a racing driver, and he’s fighting for a podium position. Not saying I wouldn’t expect anything less, but maybe a little bit cleaner next time would be great.”

Doohan finally passed Bearman after getting a run around the outside of Stowe with three laps remaining.

On the outside, he was far enough up to not be pushed off the road, though the battle continued into Vale.

There, Bearman locked up as he moved under braking, sliding off the road and handing Doohan the spot, who took it with a wave.

“I think it was probably my third time trying to get past him,” Doohan recounted.

“He pushed me all the way out on the double curb on the exit of Turn 15 and then under braking, which isn’t allowed, swerved at me on the braking into [Vale]. And to his disappointment, locked up – clearly by turning on the braking, especially in wet conditions, isn’t going to be too great, especially when there’s a driver on the inside.

“I just did a little wave because I felt karma had come back and unfortunately, he lost out.

“We had a gap behind us; potentially, he can slot it into P4, but in the end, I don’t know, I think he ended up losing position.

“So I did a little ‘au revoir, my friend and see you later’.”

Doohan will line up fourth for the Formula 2 Feature race, which begins at 09:55 local time (18:55 AEST).