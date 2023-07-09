Davison claims Race 3, round victory in Townsville

Alex Davison came away from Race 3 with victory which was good enough to win Round 3 of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship in Townsville.

“I can’t even tell you how this even feels, I’m a little bit emotional to be honest,” he said following his first Porsche victory since 2016.

“I haven’t raced full time for quite a few years now and I often think that I’m not going to get the opportunity to do it again.”

The great start was where Davison in the Scotty Taylor Motorsport 991, run by Ash Seward Motorsport, set the stage for his victory. He was able to lead throughout and win over McElrea Racing’s Jackson Walls by 1.9s. The latter’s second place ensured he maintained the championship lead.

Both Davison and Walls were well clear of third place. There, Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Callum Hedge had to work hard to keep Melbourne Performance Centre’s Fabian Coulthard at bay. Just behind them Max Vidau (TekworkX Motorsport) was hounded to the line by Chris Pither who had charged forward from his 12th starting position.

Another who made up many places was Tom Maxwell who was a non-finisher earlier in the second race. He completed Race 3 ahead of Nick McBride and Angelo Mouzouris. Bayley Hall finished 11th despite a couple of excursions down escape roads with braking issues.

He finished ahead of Dylan O’Keeffe who was spun around at Turn 11 on the first lap by Simon Fallon who also had a look down an escape road shortly after.

Behind the Equity One Pro drivers, Sam Shahin was 13th and the winner of the SP Tools Pro Am. His task was made easier when class points leader Adrian Flack was a first lap retirement from Turn 2 accident damage.

He finished ahead of Dale Wood who spun at the last corner on Turn 10, a result of seemingly very light contact with Christian Pancione who did not get to complete another lap.

Courtney Prince was 16th after she was caught out and spun at Turn 11 on Lap 1, and finished ahead of Pro Am’s Matt Belford, Danny Stutterd, Marc Cini and Dean Cook who had a drive-through penalty for contact on Stutterd earlier.