Blomqvist leads all Acura front-row in Canada
By John Goolsby
Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 8:38am
Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist has won the pole for Sunday’s Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
Blomqvist’s flyer of 1:05.653 in the #60 Acura ARX-06 nipped the #10 Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing’s Ricky Taylor as the session ended.
It was an all-Cadillac second row with Pipo Derani in the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series. R and Sebastien Bourdais in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac in fourth.
Australian Matt Campbell’s #7 Penske Porsche 963 will start in the fifth position on the strength of Felipe Nasr’s 1:06.521. The #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Augusto Farfus slotted in at sixth.
Six Hours of the Glen winner Nick Yelloly in the #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW will start in the seventh position.
Mike Rockenfeller behind the wheel of the JDC-Miller Motorsports Porsche starts ahead of the #6 Penske Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet.
Hometown driver Gar Robinson took pole in LMP3 class driving the #74 Riley Ligier JS P320 with a fast lap of 1:12.946.
Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 earned his second pole of the year in the GTD Pro class with a 1:15.029 run.
Jules Gounon in the #79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 will start alongside Hawksworth after turning a 1:15.103.
The #23 The Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Alex Riberas rounded out the GTD Pro top three on the strength of a 1:15.341 lap.
The #27 sister Aston Martin of Roman De Angelis locked up the GTD pole with a 1:15.478 run.
Frankie Montecalvo secured the second position in GTD behind the wheel of the #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus.
Jordan Taylor, looking to bring home Covette’s 12 win at CTMP, will start fifth in the combined GT Pro and GT grid.
The Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park starts Monday at 02:00 AEST.
|POS
|ST POS
|CAR NO
|CLASS
|CLASS POS
|DRIVERS
|TEAM/CAR
|NO LAPS
|FASTEST LAP
|STATUS
|1
|0
|60
|1
|Tom BlomqvistColin Braun
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06
|8
|01:05.653
|Running
|2
|0
|10
|2
|Ricky TaylorFilipe Albuquerque
|Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06
|10
|01:05.734
|Running
|3
|0
|31
|3
|Pipo DeraniAlexander Sims
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|10
|01:05.829
|Running
|4
|0
|01
|4
|Sebastien BourdaisRengervander Zande
|Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R
|10
|01:06.266
|Running
|5
|0
|7
|5
|Felipe NasrMatt Campbell
|Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963
|14
|01:06.521
|Running
|6
|0
|24
|6
|Augusto FarfusPhilipp Eng
|BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8
|11
|01:06.801
|Running
|7
|0
|25
|7
|Nick YellolyConnorDe Phillippi
|BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8
|10
|01:06.848
|Running
|8
|0
|5
|8
|Mike RockenfellerTijmenvander Helm
|Unitronic/JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963
|13
|01:06.946
|Running
|9
|0
|6
|9
|Mathieu JaminetNick Tandy
|Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963
|11
|01:07.329
|Running
|10
|0
|74
|1
|Gar RobinsonFelipe Fraga
|Riley Motorsports – WeatherTech Racing Ligier JS P320
|8
|01:12.946
|Running
|11
|0
|13
|2
|Orey FidaniMatthew Bell
|AWA Duqueine D08
|9
|01:13.355
|Running
|12
|0
|30
|3
|Ari BaloghGarett Grist
|Jr III Racing Ligier JS P320
|13
|01:13.593
|Running
|13
|0
|17
|4
|Anthony MantellaWayne Boyd
|AWA Duqueine D08
|11
|01:13.682
|Running
|14
|0
|4
|5
|Antoine ComeauGeorge Staikos
|Ave Motorsports Ligier JS P320
|13
|01:13.884
|Running
|15
|0
|33
|6
|Lance WillseyJoao Barbosa
|Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320
|13
|01:14.751
|Running
|16
|0
|14
|1
|Jack HawksworthBen Barnicoat
|Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3
|7
|01:15.029
|Running
|17
|0
|79
|2
|Jules GounonDaniel Juncadella
|WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3
|7
|01:15.103
|Running
|18
|0
|23
|3
|Alex RiberasRoss Gunn
|Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|6
|01:15.341
|Running
|19
|0
|27
|1
|RomanDe AngelisMarco Sorensen
|Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|6
|01:15.478
|Running
|20
|0
|3
|4
|Jordan TaylorAntonio Garcia
|Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|12
|01:15.494
|Running
|21
|0
|12
|2
|Frankie MontecalvoAaron Telitz
|Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3
|8
|01:15.508
|Running
|22
|0
|9
|5
|Klaus BachlerPatrick Pilet
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|7
|01:15.584
|Running
|23
|0
|1
|3
|Madison SnowBryan Sellers
|Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3
|8
|01:15.595
|Running
|24
|0
|32
|4
|Mikael GrenierMike Skeen
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|11
|01:15.670
|Running
|25
|0
|96
|5
|Patrick GallagherRobby Foley
|Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3
|11
|01:15.992
|Running
|26
|0
|78
|6
|Misha GoikhbergLoris Spinelli
|US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|9
|01:16.100
|Running
|27
|0
|57
|7
|Russell WardPhilip Ellis
|Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3
|10
|01:16.165
|Running
|28
|0
|97
|8
|Chandler HullBill Auberlen
|Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3
|9
|01:16.196
|Running
|29
|0
|70
|9
|Brendan IribeFrederik Schandorff
|Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|13
|01:16.360
|Running
|30
|0
|80
|10
|PJ HyettSeb Priaulx
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|12
|01:16.983
|Running
|31
|0
|77
|11
|Alan BrynjolfssonTrent Hindman
|Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|12
|01:17.028
|Running
|32
|0
|91
|12
|Alan MetniKayvan Berlo
|Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|12
|01:17.126
|Running
|33
|0
|66
|13
|Sheena MonkKatherine Legge
|Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3
|12
|01:17.213
|Running
|34
|0
|92
|14
|David BruleAlec Udell
|Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|12
|01:20.469
|Running
