Blomqvist leads all Acura front-row in Canada

Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist has won the pole for Sunday’s Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Blomqvist’s flyer of 1:05.653 in the #60 Acura ARX-06 nipped the #10 Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing’s Ricky Taylor as the session ended.

It was an all-Cadillac second row with Pipo Derani in the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series. R and Sebastien Bourdais in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac in fourth.

Australian Matt Campbell’s #7 Penske Porsche 963 will start in the fifth position on the strength of Felipe Nasr’s 1:06.521. The #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Augusto Farfus slotted in at sixth.

Six Hours of the Glen winner Nick Yelloly in the #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW will start in the seventh position.

Mike Rockenfeller behind the wheel of the JDC-Miller Motorsports Porsche starts ahead of the #6 Penske Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet.

Hometown driver Gar Robinson took pole in LMP3 class driving the #74 Riley Ligier JS P320 with a fast lap of 1:12.946.

Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 earned his second pole of the year in the GTD Pro class with a 1:15.029 run.

Jules Gounon in the #79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 will start alongside Hawksworth after turning a 1:15.103.

The #23 The Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Alex Riberas rounded out the GTD Pro top three on the strength of a 1:15.341 lap.

The #27 sister Aston Martin of Roman De Angelis locked up the GTD pole with a 1:15.478 run.

Frankie Montecalvo secured the second position in GTD behind the wheel of the #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus.

Jordan Taylor, looking to bring home Covette’s 12 win at CTMP, will start fifth in the combined GT Pro and GT grid.

The Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park starts Monday at 02:00 AEST.