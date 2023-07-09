> News > Sportscars

Blomqvist leads all Acura front-row in Canada

John Goolsby

By John Goolsby

Sunday 9th July, 2023 - 8:38am

Tom Blomqvist has driven the #60: Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 to pole in Canada. Image: LAT Images/IMSA

Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist has won the pole for Sunday’s Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Blomqvist’s flyer of 1:05.653 in the #60 Acura ARX-06 nipped the #10 Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing’s Ricky Taylor as the session ended.

It was an all-Cadillac second row with Pipo Derani in the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series. R and Sebastien Bourdais in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac in fourth.

Australian Matt Campbell’s #7 Penske Porsche 963 will start in the fifth position on the strength of Felipe Nasr’s 1:06.521. The #24 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Augusto Farfus slotted in at sixth.

Six Hours of the Glen winner Nick Yelloly in the #25 BMW M Team RLL BMW will start in the seventh position.

Mike Rockenfeller behind the wheel of the JDC-Miller Motorsports Porsche starts ahead of the #6 Penske Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet.

Hometown driver Gar Robinson took pole in LMP3 class driving the #74 Riley Ligier JS P320 with a fast lap of 1:12.946.

Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 earned his second pole of the year in the GTD Pro class with a 1:15.029 run.

Jules Gounon in the #79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 will start alongside Hawksworth after turning a 1:15.103.

The #23 The Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 of Alex Riberas rounded out the GTD Pro top three on the strength of a 1:15.341 lap.

The #27 sister Aston Martin of Roman De Angelis locked up the GTD pole with a 1:15.478 run.

Frankie Montecalvo secured the second position in GTD behind the wheel of the #12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus.

Jordan Taylor, looking to bring home Covette’s 12 win at CTMP, will start fifth in the combined GT Pro and GT grid.

The Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park starts Monday at 02:00 AEST.

POS ST POS CAR NO CLASS CLASS POS DRIVERS TEAM/CAR NO LAPS FASTEST LAP STATUS
1 0 60 1 Tom BlomqvistColin Braun Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06 8 01:05.653 Running
2 0 10 2 Ricky TaylorFilipe Albuquerque Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 10 01:05.734 Running
3 0 31 3 Pipo DeraniAlexander Sims Cadillac V-Series.R 10 01:05.829 Running
4 0 01 4 Sebastien BourdaisRengervander Zande Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R 10 01:06.266 Running
5 0 7 5 Felipe NasrMatt Campbell Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963 14 01:06.521 Running
6 0 24 6 Augusto FarfusPhilipp Eng BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 11 01:06.801 Running
7 0 25 7 Nick YellolyConnorDe Phillippi BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 10 01:06.848 Running
8 0 5 8 Mike RockenfellerTijmenvander Helm Unitronic/JDC Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 13 01:06.946 Running
9 0 6 9 Mathieu JaminetNick Tandy Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963 11 01:07.329 Running
10 0 74 1 Gar RobinsonFelipe Fraga Riley Motorsports – WeatherTech Racing Ligier JS P320 8 01:12.946 Running
11 0 13 2 Orey FidaniMatthew Bell AWA Duqueine D08 9 01:13.355 Running
12 0 30 3 Ari BaloghGarett Grist Jr III Racing Ligier JS P320 13 01:13.593 Running
13 0 17 4 Anthony MantellaWayne Boyd AWA Duqueine D08 11 01:13.682 Running
14 0 4 5 Antoine ComeauGeorge Staikos Ave Motorsports Ligier JS P320 13 01:13.884 Running
15 0 33 6 Lance WillseyJoao Barbosa Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320 13 01:14.751 Running
16 0 14 1 Jack HawksworthBen Barnicoat Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 7 01:15.029 Running
17 0 79 2 Jules GounonDaniel Juncadella WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 7 01:15.103 Running
18 0 23 3 Alex RiberasRoss Gunn Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 6 01:15.341 Running
19 0 27 1 RomanDe AngelisMarco Sorensen Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 6 01:15.478 Running
20 0 3 4 Jordan TaylorAntonio Garcia Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 12 01:15.494 Running
21 0 12 2 Frankie MontecalvoAaron Telitz Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 8 01:15.508 Running
22 0 9 5 Klaus BachlerPatrick Pilet Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 7 01:15.584 Running
23 0 1 3 Madison SnowBryan Sellers Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 8 01:15.595 Running
24 0 32 4 Mikael GrenierMike Skeen Mercedes-AMG GT3 11 01:15.670 Running
25 0 96 5 Patrick GallagherRobby Foley Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 11 01:15.992 Running
26 0 78 6 Misha GoikhbergLoris Spinelli US RaceTronics Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 9 01:16.100 Running
27 0 57 7 Russell WardPhilip Ellis Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 10 01:16.165 Running
28 0 97 8 Chandler HullBill Auberlen Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 9 01:16.196 Running
29 0 70 9 Brendan IribeFrederik Schandorff Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 EVO 13 01:16.360 Running
30 0 80 10 PJ HyettSeb Priaulx Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 12 01:16.983 Running
31 0 77 11 Alan BrynjolfssonTrent Hindman Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 12 01:17.028 Running
32 0 91 12 Alan MetniKayvan Berlo Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 12 01:17.126 Running
33 0 66 13 Sheena MonkKatherine Legge Gradient Racing Acura NSX GT3 12 01:17.213 Running
34 0 92 14 David BruleAlec Udell Kellymoss with Riley Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 12 01:20.469 Running

