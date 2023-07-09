Best wins final Super2 race in Townsville

Dunlop Super2 series leader Zak Best has won the second race of Round 3 in the Anderson Motorsport Ford Mustang. He finished ahead of Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen (Holden Commodore ZB) who backed up his Race 1 victory to take out the round.

The race finished behind the Safety Car after Super3 runner Chris Smerdon left an oil slick out of his Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore VF to Turn 2 on Lap 22.

The 40-minute race was on from the start between Allen and Best. Allen led as Best stalked him until the Mustang driver made the pass at Turn 2 just before the oil went down and the race went full-course yellow.

From Lap 17 (of the 27) onwards, Zane Morse (Mustang) closed on the leading duo and was right with them when Best took the lead. With third Morse had his best round to date.

Morse had a fight on his hands on the opening lap where he lost third to Cameron McLeod (Nissan Altima). On the second lap Morse, Brad Vaughan (Tickford Racing Mustang) and Ryan Wood (Walkinshaw Andretti United ZB) relegated the Super3 driver who ultimately placed sixth behind Cooper Murray (EMS ZB).

An early casualty was Aaron Love (Mustang) who came to grief out of Turn 10 when there was contact with Murray that resulted in Love having head-on contact with a concrete wall before limping to the pits and retirement.

Seventh place went to Jay Hanson (ZB) ahead of fellow Holden drivers Zach Bates, Matt Chahda and Cameron Crick after the latter pair had a feisty battle earlier in the race. Jordyn Sinni (ZB) was next ahead of Elly Morrow (Mustang), second in Super3 Jobe Stewart (VF) and Lachie Dalton (ZB).

Jett Johnson (Altima) was third in Super3 in front of Aaron Seton (ZB) while class rival Ryan Gilroy retired his Holden after it overheated. Nash Morris was a late pit visitor and finished behind Callum Walker (Commodore)