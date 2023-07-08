Wolff unconvinced by 11th team hopefuls

Toto Wolff remains unconvinced there is a credible 11th-team entry waiting in the wings to join Formula 1.

The FIA is currently undergoing its due diligence process regarding the six candidates believed to have expressed an interest. Speedcafe understands a decision will be announced during the forthcoming summer break in August.

Alongside the renowned Andretti/GM bid, the other candidates apparently include Rodin-Carlin, run by Australian billionaire David Dicker. The organisation has long been a presence in the junior formulas.

In addition, there is also LKY SUNZ, which is understood to have US and Asian partners; H26, is the entry from Hitech boss Oliver Oakes who runs teams in F2 and F3; Formula Equal, set up by former BAR boss Craig Pollock whose mandate is equality, with a likely base in Saudi Arabia, and finally, Panthera, founded by French lawyer Michael Orts.

Wolff insists that his view on an 11th team joining F1 is “pretty much unchanged”, with his concerns high in contrast to being accommodating.

“I think all the stakeholders, and mainly the FIA and FOM (Formula One Management), will decide on a new entry and assess whether the proposal is creative for Formula 1, and what it brings us in terms of marketing and interest,” said Wolff.

“Our position has been very clear – buy a team.

“People like Audi and the venture capital funds (that recently bought into Alpine) have been buying into F1 teams for considerably higher valuations. All of that is a picture the FIA and FOM have to assess.

“As I said, if a team can contribute to the positive development of Formula 1, in a way the other teams have done over many years, have suffered over many years, we have to look at it.”

Wolff maintains, though, “there are a lot of consequences”.

Outlining the problematic areas, he added: “When you look at qualifying sessions, already now we’re looking like we’re on a go-kart track. We’re tripping over each other, so there is a safety concern.

“We haven’t got the logistics of where to put an 11th team. Here at Silverstone, we can accommodate the Hollywood people (for the forthcoming Brad Pitt movie) but on other circuits, we can’t.

“And there is no mature sports league in the world, whether it’s a national football championship, or the Champions League, the NBA, the NFL, the NHL, where such a situation is possible (where they say) I’m just setting up a team and I’m joining, thank you very much for making me part of the prize fund.

“You have to qualify, you have to go through the ranks, you have to showcase the commitment to the championship that we’ve done over the many years.

“But to repeat what I said, if it’s creative, then we must look at it. So far, what we have seen, hasn’t convinced the teams.”

Wolff then made abundantly clear that no F1 team has seen any application submitted to the FIA and F1.

Reiterating his stance, he remarked: “From a team owner’s side, there is no league, (where) we just increase the entries which dilute the whole league, but if it’s creative…”

Pointed out to Wolff that the NHL has added new teams in recent years, he countered that they have been agreed upon by all the franchises within the league, and not just the governing body.

“If one of the applications has demonstrated to the FIA and to FOM it is beneficial they join, we can just say welcome,” said Wolff.

“At that stage, we have to embrace the decision that’s been taken and say, ‘Okay, let’s work on this together’.”