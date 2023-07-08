Supercars announces Bathurst 1000 Trophy Tour

The Peter Brock Trophy which is awarded to the Repco Bathurst 1000 winners is going on tour, including a road trip from the Sandown 500 to this year’s Great Race.

Created in 2006 as a perpetual trophy following the death of the nine-time Bathurst 1000 winner, the now iconic silverware has already been to the United States this year.

There, it was reunited with 2019 Great Race winner Scott McLaughlin, and also spent time in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway museum with the famous Borg-Warner Trophy which goes to the Indy 500 winner.

The Peter Brock Trophy is present this weekend at the NTI Townsville 500 and will also go on display ahead of the next event of the season in Sydney, then at The Bend and Sandown.

From there, it will go on tour up to Sydney and then west to Orange and Bathurst, taking in Canberra and regional centres such as Albury and Wagga Wagga.

Supercars CEO, Shane Howard, said, “This is an incredible opportunity for fans to experience the magic of the Peter Brock Trophy up close and personal.

“By taking the trophy on a roadshow from Sandown to Bathurst, we’re ensuring that fans across Australia can be part of the excitement as we count down to the monumental 60th anniversary of the Repco Bathurst 1000.

“It’s a unique celebration of the sport and the enduring legacy of Peter Brock.”

The Peter Brock Trophy has already been to Tasmania and Darwin this year, either side of its journey to Indianapolis and Detroit, the furthest it has ever been.

It will arrive in Bathurst in race week, ahead of practice at Mount Panorama from Thursday, October 5.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 represents the 60th anniversary of the event.

The 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 Trophy Tour:

6th July – Townsville SuperFest

27th July – Sydney SuperFest

18th – 20th August – OTR SuperSprint

15th – 17th September – Penrite Oil Sandown 500

18th September – Sandown Raceway, Melbourne

20th September – Albury

22nd September – Wagga Wagga

25th September – Canberra

26th September – Wollongong

27th September – Sydney

28th September – Orange

3rd October – Mount Panorama

4th October – Bathurst SuperFest