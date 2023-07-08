Seton takes maiden Super2 pole

Aaron Seton has taken his first Dunlop Super2 pole for the first race of Round 3 in Townsville ahead of Kai Allen and Aaron Love.

In a shortened qualifying session, Seton in the Jason Gomersall Racing Holden Commodore ZB laid down his time of 1:14.1609s early and before the session was red flag that followed an incident between Brad Vaughan [Tickford Racing Ford Mustang] and Jack Perkins [Image Racing ZB].

Perkins was on a hot lap while Vaughan was going through the warmup sequence of putting heat into his tyres and did not see Perkins approaching rapidly. The Commodore driver went to go around the Mustang but ran out of room and the contact pushed him in a concrete wall.

Allen [Eggleston Motorsport ZB] also put in one flyer early as did Love in the Petronas Motorsport Mustang. Fourth on the grid for race one will be Super 3’s Cameron McLeod ahead of Eggleston teammates Cameron Crick and Cooper Murray.

Then followed Image Racing’s Jay Hanson, Eggleston’s Jordyn Sinni and Zane Morse [Mustang]. Starting tenth will be the second of the Super 3s in series leader Image Racing’s Jobe Stewart [Holden Commodore VF].

Most of the Super 2 field had not had a chance to set their fastest laps and will start further back in the field. It has affect the likes of Matt Chahda [ZB], Ryan Wood [ZB] and Super 2 series points leader Zak Best [Anderson Motorsport Mustang] in 16th 19th and 20th respectively.

McLeod put in an amazing Dunlop Super 3 qualifying session in the Ryan McLeod Racing Cars Nissan Altima. He dominated the 10-minute outing and posted the five fastest lap times with a best lap of 1:14.6020s flyer, well inside his practice best and faster than all the Super 2 times from Friday.

McLeod finished 0.65s ahead of Stewart while Jett Johnson [Altima] was another 0.3s away. Then followed Mason Kelly [Altima], Ryan Gilroy [VF] and Chris Smerdon [VF].

Race 1 is at 13:15 local time/13:15 AEST this afternoon.