Ryan Casha takes 86 Series win in Townsville

Ryan Casha beat Campbell Logan by 4.3s in the second race of Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series in Townsville but it was much tighter for most of the 15 laps.

Casha took the lead from the start while his Race 1 rival and winner, Toyota guest driver Jayden Ojeda started from pit lane. Clay Richards was a close second with Logan third ahead of Lachlan Bloxsom, Jack Westbury and Reuben Goodall.

Richards put the pressure on Casha through the first two laps, and then grabbed the lead on Lap 3. Meanwhile Alice Buckley was involved in an incident at Turn 11 where she ploughed into the tyre barriers. However, she was able to limp to the pits with the need for a safety car.

For the next eight laps, Casha either chased or looked for a way past Richards. At one stage they were side-by-side through Turns 2 and 3 but Richards was able to prevail at the front. On Lap 12 Casha retook the lead from where he was able to drive away towards the end.

Campbell who was following closely, snuck through as Richards with a trailing exhaust pipe appeared to be losing a little pace. In the end he would lose out to Bloxsom and Goodall as well and finished fifth.

Westbury crossed the line next in front of Jimmy Holdsworth, Jordan Shalala, Jarrod Hughes and guest driver Lewis Bates. Michael Sherwell crossed the finish line 11th with Tom Davies next in front of Mitchell McGarry, Bradi Owen, Oscar Targett, Ryan Tomsett and Ojeda who picked up 15 places.

Brock Stinson recovered from crash damage in Race 1 to finish 19th behind Cody Burcher while they were followed by Ben Gomersall, Rossi Johnson, Cooper Barnes, Matt Hillyer and Max Geoghegan after the latter pair had problems in Race 1.