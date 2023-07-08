Results: British Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Saturday 8th July, 2023 - 9:34pm
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|23
|1:27.419
|2
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|14
|1:27.592
|0.173
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|17
|1:27.784
|0.365
|4
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|19
|1:27.893
|0.474
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|15
|1:27.948
|0.529
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|20
|1:27.964
|0.545
|7
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|16
|1:28.151
|0.732
|8
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|19
|1:28.266
|0.847
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|17
|1:28.284
|0.865
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|1:28.337
|0.918
|11
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|20
|1:28.504
|1.085
|12
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|18
|1:28.563
|1.144
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|15
|1:28.620
|1.201
|14
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|19
|1:28.904
|1.485
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|13
|1:29.207
|1.788
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|22
|1:29.233
|1.814
|17
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|20
|1:29.437
|2.018
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|15
|1:29.586
|2.167
|19
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|13
|1:33.590
|6.171
|20
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|2
