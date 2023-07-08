> News > Formula 1

Results: British Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 8th July, 2023 - 9:34pm

< Back

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.

Read more: Leclerc stages recovery as rain strikes Silverstone

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 23 1:27.419
2 23 Alex Albon Williams 14 1:27.592 0.173
3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 17 1:27.784 0.365
4 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 19 1:27.893 0.474
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 15 1:27.948 0.529
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 20 1:27.964 0.545
7 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 16 1:28.151 0.732
8 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 19 1:28.266 0.847
9 63 George Russell Mercedes 17 1:28.284 0.865
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 21 1:28.337 0.918
11 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 20 1:28.504 1.085
12 4 Lando Norris McLaren 18 1:28.563 1.144
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 15 1:28.620 1.201
14 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 19 1:28.904 1.485
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 13 1:29.207 1.788
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 22 1:29.233 1.814
17 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 20 1:29.437 2.018
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 15 1:29.586 2.167
19 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 13 1:33.590 6.171
20 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 2

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]