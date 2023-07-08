> News > Formula 1

Results: British Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 8th July, 2023 - 2:08am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.

Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 27 1:28.078
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 29 1:28.100 0.022
23 Alex Albon Williams 30 1:28.296 0.218
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 30 1:28.342 0.264
2 Logan Sargeant Williams 29 1:28.766 0.688
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 30 1:28.866 0.788
27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 28 1:28.880 0.802
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 27 1:28.889 0.811
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 29 1:28.926 0.848
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 26 1:29.134 1.056
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 28 1:29.225 1.147
63 George Russell Mercedes 25 1:29.238 1.160
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 24 1:29.242 1.164
4 Lando Norris McLaren 24 1:29.260 1.182
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 24 1:29.283 1.205
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 28 1:29.378 1.300
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 20 1:29.439 1.361
22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:29.483 1.405
21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 29 1:29.571 1.493
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari

