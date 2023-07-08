Results: British Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Saturday 8th July, 2023 - 2:08am
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix from Silverstone.
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|27
|1:28.078
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|29
|1:28.100
|0.022
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|30
|1:28.296
|0.218
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|30
|1:28.342
|0.264
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|29
|1:28.766
|0.688
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|30
|1:28.866
|0.788
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|28
|1:28.880
|0.802
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|27
|1:28.889
|0.811
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|29
|1:28.926
|0.848
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|26
|1:29.134
|1.056
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|28
|1:29.225
|1.147
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|25
|1:29.238
|1.160
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|24
|1:29.242
|1.164
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|24
|1:29.260
|1.182
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|24
|1:29.283
|1.205
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|28
|1:29.378
|1.300
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|20
|1:29.439
|1.361
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:29.483
|1.405
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|29
|1:29.571
|1.493
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]