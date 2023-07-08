Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Top 10 Shootout Race 16
Saturday 8th July, 2023 - 1:02pm
Complete results from Supercars Race 16 Top 10 Shootout at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
View the session report here.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|Gap
|1
|9
|William Brown
|Coca-Cola Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1
|1:13.9454
|2
|26
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|1:13.9955
|0:00.0501
|3
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|1:14.0080
|0:00.0626
|4
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Ampol
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1
|1:14.0825
|0:00.1371
|5
|34
|Jack Le Brocq
|Truck Assist Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1
|1:14.1423
|0:00.1969
|6
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1
|1:14.2373
|0:00.2919
|7
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|1:14.2462
|0:00.3008
|8
|31
|James Golding
|Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1
|1:14.5025
|0:00.5571
|9
|17
|Will Davison
|Shell V-Power
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|1:14.7700
|0:00.8246
|10
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Optus
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|1:14.8374
|0:00.8920
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]