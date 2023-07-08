> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Top 10 Shootout Race 16

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 8th July, 2023 - 1:02pm

Complete results from Supercars Race 16 Top 10 Shootout at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
Pos No Driver Team Vehicle Laps Fastest Lap Gap
1 9 William Brown Coca-Cola Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:13.9454
2 26 David Reynolds Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 1 1:13.9955 0:00.0501
3 6 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Ford Mustang GT 1 1:14.0080 0:00.0626
4 97 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Ampol Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:14.0825 0:00.1371
5 34 Jack Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:14.1423 0:00.1969
6 88 Broc Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:14.2373 0:00.2919
7 19 Matthew Payne Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 1 1:14.2462 0:00.3008
8 31 James Golding Nulon Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 1 1:14.5025 0:00.5571
9 17 Will Davison Shell V-Power Ford Mustang GT 1 1:14.7700 0:00.8246
10 25 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Ford Mustang GT 1 1:14.8374 0:00.8920

