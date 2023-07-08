> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Race 16

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 8th July, 2023 - 5:08pm

Complete results from Supercars Race 16 on Saturday July 8 at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
Pos No Driver Team Vehicle Laps Race Time
1 9 William Brown Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chev Camaro ZL1 88 01:57:50.1622
2 88 Broc Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 88 01:57:53.4630
3 25 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT 88 01:57:55.6005
4 97 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Ampol Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 88 01:58:01.7939
5 6 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang GT 88 01:58:03.1726
6 20 Scott Pye Hino Trucks Chev Camaro ZL1 88 01:58:05.6808
7 8 Andre Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 88 01:58:08.6098
8 14 Bryce Fullwood Middy’s Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 88 01:58:11.9313
9 5 James Courtney Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang GT 88 01:58:13.1863
10 17 Will Davison Shell V-Power Racing Ford Mustang GT 88 01:58:15.3547
11 18 Mark Winterbottom Dewalt Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 88 01:58:16.5124
12 34 Jack Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 88 01:58:17.7235
13 55 Thomas Randle Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 88 01:58:20.4016
14 777 Declan Fraser Tradie Racing Ford Mustang GT 88 01:58:21.0180
15 19 Matthew Payne Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 88 01:58:21.4675
16 96 Macauley Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 88 01:58:21.6167
17 35 Cameron Hill Truck Assist Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 88 01:58:24.8476
18 23 Tim Slade Nulon Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 88 01:58:26.5273
19 99 Brodie Kostecki Coca-Cola Racing by Chev Camaro ZL1 88 01:58:27.7886
20 31 James Golding Nulon Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 88 01:58:38.9611
21 26 David Reynolds Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 88 01:58:43.6784
22 4 Jack Smith SCT Motorsport Chev Camaro ZL1 87 01:58:42.6576
23 3 Todd Hazelwood CoolDrive Racing Ford Mustang GT 84 01:58:44.2082
24 2 Nick Percat Mobil 1 NTI Racing Ford Mustang GT 76 01:57:54.9813
NC 11 Anton De Pasquale Shell V-Power Racing Ford Mustang GT 49 01:46:58.5497

