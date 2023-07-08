Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Race 16
Saturday 8th July, 2023 - 5:08pm
Complete results from Supercars Race 16 on Saturday July 8 at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
View the race report here.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Race Time
|1
|9
|William Brown
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|88
|01:57:50.1622
|2
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|88
|01:57:53.4630
|3
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|88
|01:57:55.6005
|4
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|88
|01:58:01.7939
|5
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|88
|01:58:03.1726
|6
|20
|Scott Pye
|Hino Trucks
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|88
|01:58:05.6808
|7
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|88
|01:58:08.6098
|8
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Middy’s Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|88
|01:58:11.9313
|9
|5
|James Courtney
|Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|88
|01:58:13.1863
|10
|17
|Will Davison
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|88
|01:58:15.3547
|11
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Dewalt Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|88
|01:58:16.5124
|12
|34
|Jack Le Brocq
|Truck Assist Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|88
|01:58:17.7235
|13
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|88
|01:58:20.4016
|14
|777
|Declan Fraser
|Tradie Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|88
|01:58:21.0180
|15
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|88
|01:58:21.4675
|16
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|88
|01:58:21.6167
|17
|35
|Cameron Hill
|Truck Assist Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|88
|01:58:24.8476
|18
|23
|Tim Slade
|Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|88
|01:58:26.5273
|19
|99
|Brodie Kostecki
|Coca-Cola Racing by
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|88
|01:58:27.7886
|20
|31
|James Golding
|Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|88
|01:58:38.9611
|21
|26
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|88
|01:58:43.6784
|22
|4
|Jack Smith
|SCT Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|87
|01:58:42.6576
|23
|3
|Todd Hazelwood
|CoolDrive Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|84
|01:58:44.2082
|24
|2
|Nick Percat
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|76
|01:57:54.9813
|NC
|11
|Anton De Pasquale
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|49
|01:46:58.5497
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]