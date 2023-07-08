> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Qualifying Race 16

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 8th July, 2023 - 11:01am

Complete results from Supercars Race 16 Qualifying at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
Pos No Driver Team Vehicle Laps Fastest Lap Gap
1 6 Cameron Waters Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang GT 6 1:13.3207
2 19 Matthew Payne Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 9 1:13.4650 0:00.1443
3 9 William Brown Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:13.4660 0:00.1453
4 34 Jack Le Brocq Truck Assist Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:13.5498 0:00.2291
5 17 Will Davison Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 8 1:13.6148 0:00.2941
6 31 James Golding Nulon Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 8 1:13.6467 0:00.3260
7 88 Broc Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:13.6766 0:00.3559
8 26 David Reynolds Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 9 1:13.6889 0:00.3682
9 25 Chaz Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT 9 1:13.7406 0:00.4199
10 97 Shane van Gisbergen Red Bull Ampol Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:13.7427 0:00.4220
11 14 Bryce Fullwood Middy’s Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:13.8077 0:00.4870
12 11 Anton De Pasquale Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang GT 8 1:13.8105 0:00.4898
13 20 Scott Pye Hino Trucks Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:13.8539 0:00.5332
14 55 Thomas Randle Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 8 1:13.9019 0:00.5812
15 99 Brodie Kostecki Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:13.9206 0:00.5999
16 5 James Courtney Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang GT 8 1:13.9386 0:00.6179
17 8 Andre Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 8 1:13.9870 0:00.6663
18 3 Todd Hazelwood CoolDrive Racing Ford Mustang GT 6 1:14.0117 0:00.6910
19 96 Macauley Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 8 1:14.0220 0:00.7013
20 2 Nick Percat Mobil 1 NTI Racing Ford Mustang GT 8 1:14.1740 0:00.8533
21 18 Mark Winterbottom DEWALT Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:14.2213 0:00.9006
22 777 Declan Fraser Tradie Racing Ford Mustang GT 8 1:14.2448 0:00.9241
23 35 Cameron Hill Truck Assist Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:14.3092 0:00.9885
24 4 Jack Smith SCT Motorsport Chev Camaro ZL1 8 1:14.7560 0:01.4353
25 23 Tim Slade Nulon Racing Chev Camaro ZL1 4 1:27.3118 0:13.9911

 

