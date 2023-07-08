Results: 2023 Supercars Townsville Qualifying Race 16
Saturday 8th July, 2023 - 11:01am
Complete results from Supercars Race 16 Qualifying at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500.
View the session report here.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|Gap
|1
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Monster Energy Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:13.3207
|2
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|1:13.4650
|0:00.1443
|3
|9
|William Brown
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:13.4660
|0:00.1453
|4
|34
|Jack Le Brocq
|Truck Assist Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:13.5498
|0:00.2291
|5
|17
|Will Davison
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:13.6148
|0:00.2941
|6
|31
|James Golding
|Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:13.6467
|0:00.3260
|7
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:13.6766
|0:00.3559
|8
|26
|David Reynolds
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|1:13.6889
|0:00.3682
|9
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|1:13.7406
|0:00.4199
|10
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:13.7427
|0:00.4220
|11
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Middy’s Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:13.8077
|0:00.4870
|12
|11
|Anton De Pasquale
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:13.8105
|0:00.4898
|13
|20
|Scott Pye
|Hino Trucks
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:13.8539
|0:00.5332
|14
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:13.9019
|0:00.5812
|15
|99
|Brodie Kostecki
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:13.9206
|0:00.5999
|16
|5
|James Courtney
|Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:13.9386
|0:00.6179
|17
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:13.9870
|0:00.6663
|18
|3
|Todd Hazelwood
|CoolDrive Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:14.0117
|0:00.6910
|19
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:14.0220
|0:00.7013
|20
|2
|Nick Percat
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:14.1740
|0:00.8533
|21
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|DEWALT Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:14.2213
|0:00.9006
|22
|777
|Declan Fraser
|Tradie Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:14.2448
|0:00.9241
|23
|35
|Cameron Hill
|Truck Assist Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:14.3092
|0:00.9885
|24
|4
|Jack Smith
|SCT Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:14.7560
|0:01.4353
|25
|23
|Tim Slade
|Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|4
|1:27.3118
|0:13.9911
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]