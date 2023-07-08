> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Supercars 2023 Townsville 500 Saturday
Saturday 8th July, 2023 - 7:00pm
Images from Saturday at the 2023 NTI Townsville 500, which saw Will Brown win Race 16 from pole position – but a late Safety Car mixed up those behind him. There was a new race winner in Super2 – in its 150th round – as well as Carrera Cup and Toyota 86 Series action.
Images: InSyde Media
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]