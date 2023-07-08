Hedge takes Porsche pole, Shahin best of Pro-Am

Callum Hedge took his practice form from Friday to qualifying and won a hard-fought pole position aboard the Earl Bamber Motorsport 991.

The benchmark time dropped throughout the session and by several drivers before Hedge’s 1:13.1224s could not be bettered. TekworkX Motorsport’s Max Vidau was just 0.046s away as Bayley Hall was further 0.012s away.

Series leader and Round 1 winner Jackson Walls [McElrea Racing] was the early pacesetter ahead of Luke King [Wall Racing] before Hedge went to the top of times ahead of David Russell [EBM] and Walls.

Then Tom Maxwell [TekworkX] went second before he was overshadowed by Fabian Coulthard [Melbourne Performance Centre] and David Wall [Wall Racing].

Dylan O’Keeffe [RAM Motorsport] went to the top briefly before Hedge posted the session’s best. Behind Hall in fourth was Alex Davison [Scotty Taylor Motorsport] ahead of Wall, Russell, O’Keeffe, Coulthard, Round 2 winner Dale Wood and Walls.

Outside the top 10 were Chris Pither from Simon Fallon, Maxwell, Christian Pancione, Angelo Mouzouris, Nick McBride and the last of the Equity One Pro drivers Courtney Prince.

The SP Tools Pro Am went out first and it took to after the chequered flag had dropped for the class pole to be decided with Sam Shahin able to edge out Adrian Flack.

Shahin’s time was 1:14.2768s was just 0.06s quicker than Flack while it was just another 0.04s to Dean Cook. In their wake came Rodney Jane ahead of Matt Belford, Marc Cini, Danny Stutterd and Tim Miles.

Round 3 of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia continues with Race 1 over 17 laps scheduled for 12:40 local time/12:40 AEST .

The second race on Sunday morning will be the first of the series-within-a-series Endurance Cup, with 28 laps at 8:20 local time before the third shorter race at 12:40 local time/12:40 AEST.