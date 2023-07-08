Hedge loses Porsche win

An infringement has cost Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Callum Hedge his Race 1 victory in Round 3 of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia in Townsville.

Hedge had to repel a determined effort from TeckworkX Max Vidau to win the accident-shortened race, but a post-race penalty has given Vidau the victory.

The penalty for a breach of the drivers’ briefing instructions about breaking traction from Turn 13 on the formation lap. As a result, Hedge has been demoted five finishing positions.

The relegation has given Vidau to his second career victory, after his maiden winning effort in Race 2 of the first round at the Australian Grand Prix earlier this year.

In his Scott Taylor Motorsport entry, Alex Davison had picked up second place ahead of Wall Racing’s David Wall. The latter was also penalised for contact with EBM’s David Russell – in Wall’s case 15 championship points.

Fourth place now goes to Fabian Coulthard who took up a drive with the Melbourne Performance Centre after Round 1. He placed ahead of points leader after the second round, Jackson Walls (McElrea Racing). Hedge has been classified sixth.

The rest of the top 10 finishers remains the same with Chris Pither seventh, ahead of Christian Pancione and Dylan O’Keeffe. Dale Wood who clean swept in Round 2 at Hidden Valley was another caught out in the melee. Although he missed any contact, he spun and finished behind Tom Maxwell, Luke King and Pro Am class winner Adrian Flack.

Russell’s car has been withdrawn from the event due to the damage sustained. However, Simon Fallon and Bailey Hall who had separate contact at the same place, will be able to return to race on Sunday, following overnight repairs on their Sonic Racing and McElrea entries, respectively.

The revised results will be issued on Sunday morning before the second, longer Endurance Cup race begins at 08:35 AEST.