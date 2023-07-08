Hedge holds off Vidau for first Porsche race win

Callum Hedge had to ward off the challenge from fellow Equity One Pro driver Max Vidau until the Safety Car brought the opening race of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia third round to a premature end on the streets of Townsville.

Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Hedge was explosive of the start and was soon out to a 2.2s lead as TeckworkX’s Vidau looked for a way past Wall Racing’s David Wall. Vidau managed that on Lap 3 and set sail after the race leader and negated the margin to Lap 8.

The pair than ran side-by-side on a couple of occasions before a multi-car incident ensured Hedge would hold on to his front running position.

The intensity of their dice had allowed Wall, Alex Davison, David Russell and Bayley Hall to close in. Davison passed David Wall at Turn 3 after the latter ran wide out of Turn 2. Then Wall and Russell made contact into Turn 5 which caused Russell to spin off into the tyre wall.

In avoiding the incident Simon Fallon and Hall tangled on the outside of Turn 6. Dale Wood’s evasive action caused him to launch into the air and spin before resuming at the back of the Pro field.

The race finishing under yellows with Wall fourth but under investigation for the incident with Russell, and followed by Fabian Coulthard fifth ahead of Jackson Walls, Chris Pither, Christian Pancione, Dylan O’Keeffe and Angelo Mouzouris.

In SP Tools Pro-Am, Adrian Flack beat Sam Shahin off the start and was able to hold on throughout the race while Rodney Jane was third. Behind them it was Matt Belford ahead of Danny Stutterd, Tim Miles, Dean Cook and Marc Cini.

The second Townsville race takes place on Sunday July 9 at 08:20 local time/08:20 AEST/