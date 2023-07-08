> News > Supercars

Final starting grid: Supercars 2023 Race 16 Townsville

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 8th July, 2023 - 2:10pm

The 2023 Townsville 500 Race 16 starting order following the Top 10 Shootout and Qualifying sessions. Green flag is at 14:40 local time/14:40 AEST.

Read the Top 10 Shootout report here.

Read the Qualifying report here.

1. William Brown #9
Coca-Cola Racing
2. David Reynolds #26
Penrite Racing
3. Cameron Waters #6
Monster Energy
4. Shane van Gisbergen #97
Red Bull Ampol Racing
5. Jack Le Brocq #34
Truck Assist Racing
6. Broc Feeney #88
Red Bull Ampol Racing
7. Matthew Payne #19
Penrite Racing
8. James Golding #31
Nulon Racing
9. Will Davison #17
Shell V-Power Racing Team
10. Chaz Mostert #25
Mobil 1 Optus
11. Bryce Fullwood #14
Middy’s Racing
12. Anton De Pasquale #11
Shell V-Power Racing Team
13. Scott Pye #20
Hino Trucks
14. Thomas Randle #55
Castrol Racing
15. Brodie Kostecki #99
Coca-Cola Racing
16. James Courtney #5
Snowy River Racing
17. Andre Heingartner #8
R&J Batteries Racing
18. Todd Hazelwood #3
CoolDrive Racing
19. Macauley J0nes #96
Pizza Hut Racing
20. Nick Percat #2
Mobil 1 NTI Racing
21. Mark Winterbottom #18
Dewalt Racing
22. Declan Fraser #777
Tradie Racing
23. Cameron Hill #35
Truck Assist Racing
24. Jack Smith #4
SCT Motorsport
25. Tim Slade #23
Nulon Racing

 

