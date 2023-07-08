> News > Sportscars
Ferrari, Toyota split Monza practice
By John Goolsby
Saturday 8th July, 2023 - 8:49am
Ferrari and Toyota have topped a session each following the first two practices for the 6 Hours of Monza.
While Alessandro Pier Guidi was fastest in the Practice 1 with a lap of 1:37.553 behind the wheel of the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 499P, Kamui Kobayashi recorded a 1:36.363 in the #7 Toyota GR010 to set the fastest lap of the day in Practice 2.
Antonio Fuoco in the #50 Ferrari 499 was second fastest overall, with a 1:36.533 in Practice 2.
New Zealander Brendon Hartley put the #8 Toyota GR010 in the top three with a 1:36.686 run, while Kiwi Earl Bamber’s Cadillac Racing was fourth fastest after Alex Lynn laid down a 1:36.748.
Proton Competition’s #99 Porsche bounced back from a problem in the first practice session to record a 1:37.181 with Harry Tincknell at the wheel. The 963’s time was good enough for sixth place on the chart for the new entry.
The #99 had the distinction of bringing out another Full Course Yellow just after 45 minutes. The Porsche stopped at the Rettifilo chicane as it did in the opening session.
The #51 Ferrari, fastest in the opening session, clocked a 1:37.204 to slot in at the seventh position.
The #04 Floyd Vanwall only turned 13 laps in Practice 2 due to mechanical issues and finished in 13th place in the Hypercar class with a 1:41.304.
Seven Hypercars were within one second of the lap time set by Kobayashi.
WRT once again showed their speed in LMP2. Former F1 driver Robert Kubica turned a 1:39.955 in the #41 ORECA to lead the class.
The #34 Inter Europol ORECA and the #31 WRT ORECA traded spots from the opening practice session. The #34 lapped the track in 1:40.136 and the #31 posted a 1:40.162.
It was an all Porsche show in the GT class, where Alessio Picariello in the #60 Iron Lynx Porsche 911 RSR logged a 1:46.973 to lead LM GTE Am.
GR Racing’s Riccardo Pera was second with a 1:47.331 lap in the Porsche 911 RSR.
Project 1 AO’s Matteo Cairoli rounded out the Stuttgart trifecta with a 1:47.499.
The first practice session ended three minutes early after the #56 Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR-19 came to a stop in the first Lesmo with a technical glitch, prompting a red flag.
Track action resumes with Free Practice 3 on Saturday July 8 at 18:45 AEST.
